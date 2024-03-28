ModernGhana logo
We have gold, diamond and oil but we are hungry; it’s painful – Presby Moderator bemoans

Headlines Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye
Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye has argued that it is painful the country is blessed with so many natural resources but the people are still hungry.

According to him, it hurts that the country has gold, diamonds, and oil but the citizenry continues to suffer.

“We are hungry but we have gold, we are hungry but we have oil. We are hungry but we have diamonds, we have manganese, bauxite, whatever we plant in Ghana grows but we are hungry. It is painful. We are in this country and our hospitals have gone bad so when leaders are sick unless we fly them outside,” Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye said as quoted by Starr News.

The Presby moderator shares the view that it is because of poverty that the Western powers think they can force Ghana to accept the practice of LGBTQ+.

He said the difference between Saudi Arabia and Ghana is that the former is rich and won’t allow any Western power to dictate to them.

“The Western World has realized that Africans are hungry and poor and always begging them for arms, hence trying to force us [Ghana] to practice the LGBTQI,” he said. We are a nation that needs help we are a region that needs help. We are a continent that needs help because we have been dependent on the West for aides meanwhile they have looted our economy for a long time. And they teach us what we should do,” Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye bemoaned.

Although Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been passed by Parliament already, the presidency has warned the House not to transmit the bill to President Akufo-Addo because of a case before the Supreme Court.

Already, the Ministry of Finance has cautioned that there will be dire consequences if the President assents the bill into law.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Page: EricNanaYawKwafo

