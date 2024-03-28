ModernGhana logo
We are in challenging, uncertain times; let’s support one another this Easter – NDC urges Ghanaians

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to work together towards a brighter future.

In a press release on Thursday, March 28, the party said it is important that the country draws inspiration from the message of hope that comes with the Easter celebration.

The release admonishes Ghanaians to stand together and support one another through the current challenging and uncertain times.

“As a political party, the NDC remains dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of all Ghanaians. This Easter, we reaffirm our commitment championing policies and initiatives that promote economic prosperity, democratic governance and social justice.

“Amidst the challenges and uncertainties of our times, let us draw inspiration from the Easter message of hope and renewal. Let us stand together in solidarity, supporting one another and working towards a brighter future for our nation,” the NDC said in its release signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The release added, “The NDC wishes all Ghanaians a happy and blessed Easter. May this season bring you joy, peace, and happiness.”

Below is a copy of the NDC release.

3282024112136-23041q5dcx-f5fe633e-70af-4bf3-8540-9e3d4432d0db

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

