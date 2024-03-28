ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dampare, POMAB members commiserate with families of three officers who died in fatal accident

Social News Dampare, POMAB members commiserate with families of three officers who died in fatal accident
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board have extended their condolences to the families of the three officers who died in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere.

The service in a press release confirmed the passing of the three officers on Wednesday after they were involved in an accident at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, on the Accra - Kumasi Highway, while on their way for Police operational duties.

The deceased officers; Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah were with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service.

One other officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

In line with the tradition of the Ghana Police Service, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have visited the families of the deceased officers to formally inform and commiserate with them.

“The Inspector General of Police, who personally led some POMAB members to the FPU to formally inform personnel of the Unit about the tragic incident and interact with them, spoke on the phone with family members of the three (3) deceased personnel.

“On behalf of the entire Ghana Police Service, the Police Administration wishes to assure the families of our fallen heroes that our thoughts and prayers are with them in these trying moments,” parts of a press release from the Police Service said.

In the release, the Ghana Police Service prayed for the souls of the three deceased gallant officers to rest in perfect peace.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Were wining 2024 elections hands down – PNC We’re wining 2024 elections hands down – PNC

28 minutes ago

I didnt instruct my staff to reject Supreme Court documents – Dafeamekpors lawyer I didn’t instruct my staff to reject Supreme Court documents – Dafeamekpor’s law...

28 minutes ago

Ghana will be economically doomed if anti-gay bill is passed – Prof. Diamond cautions Ghana will be economically doomed if anti-gay bill is passed – Prof. Diamond cau...

28 minutes ago

We were not served hearing notice – Dafeamekpors legal team We were not served hearing notice – Dafeamekpor’s legal team

28 minutes ago

How do you sleep at night when your 8 years is full of lies, dumsor – Yvonne Nelson slams Akufo-Addo How do you sleep at night when your 8 years is full of lies, ‘dumsor’ – Yvonne N...

28 minutes ago

Anti-gay bill: Richard Skys case blocking Presidential assent must also be dismissed – Sam George Anti-gay bill: Richard Sky’s case blocking Presidential assent must also be dism...

1 hour ago

Dampare, POMAB members commiserate with families of three officers who died in fatal accident Dampare, POMAB members commiserate with families of three officers who died in f...

1 hour ago

2024 WASSCE: Ghanaian students will still write the Ghana Only version from August 5 to September 27 — WAEC 2024 WASSCE: Ghanaian students will still write the ‘Ghana Only’ version from Au...

1 hour ago

2024 BECE to be written from July 8 to 12 — WAEC 2024 BECE to be written from July 8 to 12 — WAEC

1 hour ago

No lives were lost during Tuesdays Dumsor — Tema General Hospital No lives were lost during Tuesday’s ‘Dumsor’ — Tema General Hospital

Just in....
body-container-line