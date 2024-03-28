Dampare, POMAB members commiserate with families of three officers who died in fatal accident

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board have extended their condolences to the families of the three officers who died in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere.

The service in a press release confirmed the passing of the three officers on Wednesday after they were involved in an accident at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, on the Accra - Kumasi Highway, while on their way for Police operational duties.

The deceased officers; Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah were with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service.

One other officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

In line with the tradition of the Ghana Police Service, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have visited the families of the deceased officers to formally inform and commiserate with them.

“The Inspector General of Police, who personally led some POMAB members to the FPU to formally inform personnel of the Unit about the tragic incident and interact with them, spoke on the phone with family members of the three (3) deceased personnel.

“On behalf of the entire Ghana Police Service, the Police Administration wishes to assure the families of our fallen heroes that our thoughts and prayers are with them in these trying moments,” parts of a press release from the Police Service said.

In the release, the Ghana Police Service prayed for the souls of the three deceased gallant officers to rest in perfect peace.