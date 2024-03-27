ModernGhana logo
Alan unveils his governance style and reforms, promises 40 ministries if elected President

By Reporter
Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections, has pledged a significant reduction in the number of ministers to be appointed if elected president.

During his interaction with the Steering Committee members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Accra, he unveiled his ambitious plan to appoint only 40 ministers, in addition to the 16 regional ministers, aiming to streamline government expenditures and redirect resources to other sectors of the economy.

Mr Kyerematen emphasised the importance of a lean and efficient government to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Furthermore, Mr Kyerematen vowed to amend the Constitution to establish a corruption watchdog with anti-corruption prosecutorial powers, aiming to combat corruption vigorously in the name of Anti-Corruption Cyar.

He expressed concern over the significant loss of resources due to corruption and promised strict adherence to fiscal discipline to reduce government borrowing.

Additionally, he proposed limiting state participation in the market to improve liquidity and promote local consumption habits.

Highlighting his commitment to prioritising key projects, Mr Kyerematen pledged to allocate 50% of statutory funds to priority projects.

He stressed the urgent need for funding commitments to the One-District-One-Factory initiative, intending to collaborate with the private sector to address youth unemployment.

He also disclosed plans to establish industrial zones in all 16 regional capitals, aiming to stimulate economic growth and job creation nationwide.

