Three Police Officers die in fatal accident at Kyekyewere

27.03.2024

Three officers of the Ghana Police Service have lost their lives in fatal accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, March 27.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the accident occurred while the officers were on their way for operational duties.

The Service said it will provide more details after a communication has been made to the families of the deceased officers.

“With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra - Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties.

“In line with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, full details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed,” parts of the Ghana Police Service statement said.