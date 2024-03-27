ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.03.2024 Social News

Three Police Officers die in fatal accident at Kyekyewere

Three Police Officers die in fatal accident at Kyekyewere
27.03.2024 LISTEN

Three officers of the Ghana Police Service have lost their lives in fatal accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, March 27.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the accident occurred while the officers were on their way for operational duties.

The Service said it will provide more details after a communication has been made to the families of the deceased officers.

“With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra - Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties.

“In line with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, full details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed,” parts of the Ghana Police Service statement said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin touts Akufo-Addos stewardship Afenyo-Markin touts Akufo-Addo’s stewardship

44 minutes ago

The opposition fears the move will clear the way forlong-serving President Faure Gnassingbe to remain in power indefinitely. By Yanick Folly AFPFile Togo tensions rise as police break up opposition event

45 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen All existing legislations against corruption must be consolidated into one if we...

46 minutes ago

Ashanti Kingdom is huge, dont speak anyhow —Rapp Fada slams Cheddar on his sea dredging comment Ashanti Kingdom is huge, don’t speak anyhow — Rapp Fada slams Cheddar on his ‘se...

1 hour ago

Three Police Officers die in fatal accident at Kyekyewere Three Police Officers die in fatal accident at Kyekyewere

1 hour ago

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah speaking at the public forum on Countering Misdisinformation and Propaganda Narratives in the 2024 Elections 2024 election: Consequences of mis/disinformation and propaganda narratives can ...

1 hour ago

Broadcast Journalist, Johnnie Hughes ‘Treat Ghanaians with more wisdom, respect; they’re not fools’ — Johnnie Hughes ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo lacks courage to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill, he's shifting that responsibility to the judiciary – Asiedu Nketia Akufo-Addo lacks courage to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill, he's shifting that responsibi...

2 hours ago

Adebayo Olukoshi, a professor of governance at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa African nations need political awakening to tackle the debt issue – Adebayo Oluk...

3 hours ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

Just in....
body-container-line