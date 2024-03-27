Broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has condemned the Ministry of Energy’s response in defending Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh amid backlash over his comments regarding the publication of a load-shedding timetable for the public to manage the frequent power cuts.

Opoku Prempeh faced criticism when he asked Ghanaians demanding a timetable to bring one themselves.

He asserted, "If you are comparing four years, the NPP administration in the energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama. I'm just saying things are far better than under Mahama.

"Ask those who want it to bring it. If you say bring a timetable what do you mean? The ECG says there is no timetable coming. Why do you want to bring a timetable? Why will someone get up and wish bad for the country?”

In reaction, the Energy Ministry, through a statement signed by the Minister's spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, clarified that Opoku Prempeh's comments were factual and not meant to be insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

"In the said clip, the Minister is clearly seen straining his voice because of the obviously noisy background, in order to be heard by his interviewer. This has unfortunately been misconstrued. Dr. Prempeh is known to be very media-friendly.

“The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance,” the release from the Energy Ministry said.

However, Johnnie Hughes during his radio show criticised the Ministry's response, urging officials to treat Ghanaians with more respect.

"How was Opoku Prempeh straining in this video?" Hughes questioned.

"Sometimes, treat us with wisdom and respect. This man [Opoku Prempeh] sitting there wasn’t straining…or sometimes, do you people think of us as fools?

“What was he straining about? He was in the most comfortable space. He was speaking at his normal voice level.

"So how do you come and lie using the state’s resources to answer to somebody’s private talks spewed at a political party gathering,” Hughes expressed.

