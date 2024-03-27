Dumsor timetable: Stan Dogbe calls out Energy Minister's dismissive attitude

27.03.2024 LISTEN

Veteran Ghanaian Journalist and Political Communications Strategist, Stan Xoese Dogbe has criticised Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for displaying what he describes as arrogance and lack of leadership skills in addressing the issue of erratic power supply, known as dumsor.

In a Facebook post, Dogbe highlights the minister's dismissive attitude towards public concerns and calls for a load-shedding timetable, emphasizing the need for effective communication and a willingness to address public concerns from government officials.

Dogbe questions the minister's leadership abilities and commitment to serving the citizens' best interests.

Below is his full post on Facebook:

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has again displayed disappointing arrogance and a lack of leadership skills in responding to questions about DumSor.

His dismissive attitude towards the concerns of both the public and the Public Utility Regulatory Commission is deeply concerning.

Instead of addressing the issue of erratic power supply (DumSor) professionally and responsibly, he has resorted to boasting about supposed improvements and making condescending remarks about John Mahama.

This attempt at comparison is petty and unnecessary and does not reflect the kind of leadership that the people of Ghana expect and deserve.

The condescending and complete disregard for the concerns of the consuming public, who call for a load-shedding timetable, demonstrates a lack of understanding of the needs of businesses and individuals who rely on a consistent power supply.

By shifting the responsibility onto the public to design our own timetable and questioning our motive for demanding a schedule, the minister and the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration are failing to fulfil their duty to us as public servants. We pay them to work for us, not vice versa.

Effective communication and a willingness to address public concerns are essential traits of a government official, and Dr Opoku Prempeh's behaviour falls short of these expectations.

Government officials must show humility, empathy, and a willingness to listen to the public's concerns, all of which the energy minister has failed to demonstrate.

He lacks leadership skills and is poor at public communication. His refusal to take responsibility for the DumSor crisis shows he does not have the citizens' best interests at heart.

Stan Xoese Dogbe is a Ghanaian Journalist and Political Communications Strategist. You can contact him at [email protected]. Facebook & X Accounts: Stan Xoese Dogbe

Footnote: if you have nothing sensible to contribute or debate my views, don’t bother coming under this post to write rubbish. Only right-thinking people are welcome here to comment.