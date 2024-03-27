ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.03.2024 NPP

We’ll go after all parliamentary seats in 2024  - Bono East NPP Chairman

Well go after all parliamentary seats in 2024 - Bono East NPP Chairman
27.03.2024 LISTEN

The Bono East Regional Chairman for the ruling of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari popularly known as ‘Game Changer’ has stated that the NPP is bent on leaving the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) without a single parliamentary seat in the region.

According to him, NPP is working very hard to claim all the 11 parliamentary seats in the region in the 2024 general elections. He added that the three seats the party currently occupies in the region is not enough.

Speaking on Techiman Based private radio station, Radio Link on Monday, March 25, 2024, Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari explained that every seat was important to the party going into the next general election.

“We are battle-ready and not leaving any stone unturned to wrest some of the seats from the NDC. I’ve done scientific research and I can assure you that currently, I have 7 constituencies under foot”, he told the programme’s host, Papa Kwame Atoapem.

“For us, we are going for all the parliamentary seats occupied by the NDC, and as such we need to work hard in order to appeal to the electorate to enable the NPP to win more seats in the 2024 general election. All seats are winnable, I’m targeting all the 11 seats but at least 7 of them should be won by NPP,” he stated.

“We have only 3 seats, NDC has 8 seats, but at least we should win 7 of them. We will do our best to enable the party to win more seats and increase the presidential votes in the Region”, he added.

He delivered a rallying call for unity and action against apathy within the party, emphasizing that these factors are crucial for securing victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He noted that unity, harmony and hard work are the best strategic ways to recapture lost parliamentary seats in Election 2024. He stressed that the rank and file of the party must also work in peace and cohesion.

"We are battle-ready and not leaving any stone unturned to wrest some of the seats from the NDC, what’s important now is building a strong and formidable united front without rancour and acrimonies," he emphasised.

He gave assurance of galvanizing both material and human resources aimed at resourcing the various constituencies to prosecute an efficient and effective campaign in 2024.

The Game Changer urged unsuccessful candidates in their bid to lead the party in all the constituencies to avoid the tendency of abandoning the party, stressing that “the tendency of party members losing in the primaries and moving away should be avoided to brighten the party’s chances of retaining power in 2024”

Source: Ghana.otecfmghana.com

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah One Student, One Tablet: Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the c...

2 hours ago

Cut it, your promises are becoming too many —Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax amnesty promise Cut it, your promises are becoming too many — Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax a...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘The courts must be fair in deciding what critical matters should be heard exped...

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Ahmed Zakot Israel rejects Hamas' demands, continues assault, possibly using French weapon c...

3 hours ago

EMMANUELLE BAILLON, FRED GARET AUDIO NETWORK AFP VIDOGRAPHIE Big tech told to identify and label AI deepfakes ahead of EU elections

3 hours ago

Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo

3 hours ago

Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companiesdischarging waste into Ozogu River Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies discharging wa...

3 hours ago

Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi

Just in....
body-container-line