Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, he’s one of my favourites — Gideon Boako

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, has called on individuals spreading false information about musician Kuami Eugene on social media to stop.

The High-life and Afrobeat singer sustained injuries after a car crash on Sunday, March 17, at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

A few days ago, a medical practitioner, Dr Amina Haarun apologised for comments she made on social media following the hospitalisation of the musician at the health facility she works.

Following the ‘Monica’ hitmaker’s accident, the medical doctor posted on social media a health update saying his condition was not looking good.

She called on the public to pray for the artiste.

But in a press release shared on social media, Dr Haarun apologised for violating the code of ethics stating that her actions caused an inconvenience and also impacted her team's overall performance.

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr Gideon Boako advised the general public to desist from sharing information that is not true, especially, when it is a sensitive one.

“We must be very careful with the information we share and consume on social media, otherwise we’ll create issues for ourselves. Whoever handles Dr. Amina Harun’s handles must desist from such an act. Apart from causing fear and panic in society, you’re also putting Kuami Eugene’s health issues at stake, especially as you’re not a medical doctor. Kuami Eugene is a very big brand and he is one of the people I admire. I like him a lot,” he expressed.

