2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement his plans’ — Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pushed the argument that the amount of time a candidate would have in office should be an important consideration for voters in the upcoming 2024 general elections on December 7.

In a post on X on Tuesday, March 7, Richard Ahiagbah, Communications Director for the ruling NPP, said the 2024 polls will be critical for the country's future development.

He stated that elections should be about more than just proposals and visions.

“We must consider how much time a candidate has to implement their plans," Ahiagbah emphasized.

The NPP spokesperson specifically referenced main opposition leader John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Ahiagbah noted that the one-time President has already acknowledged the challenge of transforming a country within a single four-year term.

Should Mr. Mahama win in 2024, after already serving one term, he would not have enough time left to achieve his promises, according to Richard Ahiagbah.

By contrast, Mr. Ahiagbah is touting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a better candidate who is well-equipped for the job.

With the potential for two full terms if elected, the NPP communications director argues Dr. Bawumia would have an extended period to enact his solutions.