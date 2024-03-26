Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face has been remanded into Police custody for two weeks.

The popular comedian was put before the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, March 26.

This is after he knocked four people with his car at Kakraba in Kasoa on Sunday, March 24.

The victims include a mother and two children as well as a motor rider.

While three of the accident victims are responding well to treatment at the Winneba Trauma Centre, the other victim is still in a coma.

Put before the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu, Funny Face was charged with drunk driving and careless driving before he was remanded into Police custody.

He will be in Policy custody for the next two weeks before he appears before the Court again on Tuesday, April 9.