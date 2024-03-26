NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

The Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections, Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe has brushed aside assumptions that the party is divided heading into the 2024 General Election.

It has been claimed in recent months that the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not been able to name a running mate because there is division in the party.

Speaking to journalists at the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team over the weekend, Dan Botwe said all is well in the ruling party.

He assured supporters and Ghanaians in general that the Vice President would at the right time name his running mate.

“We are not divided at all, we have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections, we are united and we will do it at the right time. We have done it before in 1992, 96, 2000, 2008, we did it, so it is not an issue at all,” Dan Botwe said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare says the NPP is on course to breaking the 8.

According to her, this will be possible with the large numbers the party will get from the Ashanti Region during the December 7 polls.

“The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributors to breaking the 8. They will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the 8,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said.