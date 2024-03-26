ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

NPP Dan Botwe
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dan Botwe

The Campaign Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections, Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe has brushed aside assumptions that the party is divided heading into the 2024 General Election.

It has been claimed in recent months that the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not been able to name a running mate because there is division in the party.

Speaking to journalists at the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team over the weekend, Dan Botwe said all is well in the ruling party.

He assured supporters and Ghanaians in general that the Vice President would at the right time name his running mate.

“We are not divided at all, we have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections, we are united and we will do it at the right time. We have done it before in 1992, 96, 2000, 2008, we did it, so it is not an issue at all,” Dan Botwe said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare says the NPP is on course to breaking the 8.

According to her, this will be possible with the large numbers the party will get from the Ashanti Region during the December 7 polls.

“The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributors to breaking the 8. They will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the 8,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

1 hour ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

1 hour ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

1 hour ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

1 hour ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

1 hour ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

5 hours ago

Put the blame on me; Ill accept it —says Ashanti Regional Minister on lack of interchanges in Kumasi Put the blame on me; I’ll accept it — says Ashanti Regional Minister on lack of ...

6 hours ago

Nigerian bandits strategically target school children for kidnappings – heres why Nigerian bandits strategically target school children for kidnappings – here’s w...

6 hours ago

Kenya has a nationawide tree-planting public holiday every November 13. By LUIS TATO AFP Planting trees in wrong places heats the planet: study

7 hours ago

Bongo MP, Edward Abambire Bawa Dumsor: Edward Bawa lambasts Mathew Opoku Prempeh over ‘bring your own timetable...

Just in....
body-container-line