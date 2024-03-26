Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a new Fire Service Academy and Training School in Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 26, according to a Facebook post by Dr Bawumia.

In his post, Dr Bawumia said "This morning, in Tano North Municipal Assembly, Ahafo Region, I joined the leadership of the Ghana National Fire Service, chiefs and people of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, for the commissioning of a new Fire Service Academy and Training School."

This is the second new training school to be added to the decades-old training school of the Ghana Fire Service since independence, according to the Vice President.

Seven weeks ago, a new school was opened in Wungu, North East Region. Another school is set to be opened in the Eastern region.

Dr Bawumia noted that "the government has virtually fulfilled its promise to increase the number of Fire Service Academy and Training Schools in Ghana from one (1) to four (4)."

The Vice President emphasised the government's commitment "to resourcing the Service and protecting lives and property in Ghana".

This is evidenced by the provision of modern equipment such as fire engines, drones, and rapid intervention vehicles, as well as the expansion of personnel numbers.