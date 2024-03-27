Yawson Otoo mobbed by NPP delegates ahead of parliamentary primaries

Yawson Otoo

Mr. Yawson Otoo, an aspirant for the Agona West NPP Parliamentary primaries, received a warm welcome to his hometown, Agona Nyakrom, with assurances of his victory whenever the primaries are held to select the party's parliamentary candidate.

Expressing confidence in his candidacy, Otoo stated that he believes the delegates will overwhelmingly support him due to their confidence in his policies and vision to address grassroots issues as a Member of Parliament.

"I have undergone rigorous testing for this position, and the delegates have affirmed that I am the most credible candidate among the contenders vying for the party's parliamentary ticket in the upcoming December 7th General elections," Otoo remarked during interactions with NPP polling station executives from the 4 Electoral Areas in Agona Nyakrom.

The delegates expressed their intention to endorse Otoo as the next parliamentary candidate, citing dissatisfaction with the current Member of Parliament, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, for failing to meet the constituency's expectations.

Highlighting various neglected projects in the constituency, the delegates emphasized the urgent need for development in Agona Nyakrom, particularly addressing issues like the abandoned bridge over River Akora, inadequate healthcare facilities, stalled District Police Station construction, and lack of a central market.

The Coordinator for Team Yawson Otoo's campaign, a former Agona West constituency secretary of the NPP, urged delegates to unite behind Otoo, emphasizing his ability to bring unity and progress to Agona West constituency.

"Agona Nyakrom deserves effective representation, and as a native son, Mr. Yawson Otoo is best positioned to deliver the development the constituency needs," the coordinator emphasized.