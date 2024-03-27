Election 2024: Stay away from election sponsored violence — Emmanuel Tobbin to Anyaa Sowutuom youth

Emmanuel Tobbin, the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, has urged the youth to avoid election-related violence.

With the December 7th polls drawing near, Tobbin cautioned that some politicians may attempt to enlist young people to participate in violent acts.

He emphasized that such involvement could jeopardize their futures as well as those of their families. "Engaging in violence may even lead to loss of life," he added.

Tobbin conveyed this message during visits to four different churches, including The Apostolic Church and the Church of Pentecost, all located within the Nii Okaiman District.

These visits aimed to introduce himself to the congregants and reinforce the importance of peaceful participation in the electoral process.

Accompanying Tobbin were Ga Central MCE, Ambrose Tsegah, and several constituency executives led by Chairman Anthony Boadu.