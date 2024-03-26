First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo donates laptops to African Science Academy in Tema

The Rebecca Foundation, led by Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated 13 laptop computers to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The new laptops were presented to the African Science Academy in Tema on Monday, March 18.

The Academy offers free STEM education to talented girls from across Africa, equipping them with skills to pursue careers in fields traditionally dominated by men.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said she was inspired by the "brilliance and passion" of the girls during her visit to the Academy last November.

"Seeing the girls at the Academy gives me hope for the future of Africa," said the First Lady, quoting from her post on the visit sighted on Tuesday, March 26.

The laptops are seen as an effort to enhance the Academy's STEM curriculum by providing new tools for girls to conduct research, complete assignments, and develop vital digital skills.

Promoting women's participation in STEM has been a key priority of the government and non-profit organizations such The Rebecca Foundation.