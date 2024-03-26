NDC has a lot to show in Ashanti region in terms of developmental projects than NPP — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed that it has delivered more developmental projects in the Ashanti Region than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite the region consistently voting for the NPP.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said recent struggles by Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah and Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye to mention projects completed by the party in the region is evidence that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed the people of Ashanti.

"In the past couple of days, we have seen both the Minister for Roads and Highways, Asenso Boakye and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, fumble and struggle to mention just five (5) major achievements, initiated and completed by the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region," said Sammy Gyamfi in a post via X on Tuesday, March 26.

He contrasted this with a list of 15 major projects the NDC claims to have completed in the region between 2009-2016, including the redevelopment of major markets such as the Kejetia Market phase 1 and community day senior high schools across Ashanti towns.

"On the contrary, the NDC has a lot to show in the Ashanti region relative to significant developmental projects in the region. For the sake of brevity, let me list just fifteen (15) major projects that were initiated and completed in the Ashanti region by the erstwhile NDC Government (2009-2016)," remarked Sammy Gyamfi.

The NDC Communications Officer asserted that despite high resources at the disposal of NPP, the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to significantly develop the Ashanti Region which has been the party's electoral stronghold.

This comes after the Ashanti regional minister, after visibly struggling to share projects completed by his party in an interview, dared the NDC to list 10 signature projects they were able to complete in the region.

"They should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region," the minister dared.