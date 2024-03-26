Prioritise your safety; don’t travel into countries where there is armed conflict – Ministry of Foreign Affairs advices public

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has adviced Ghanaians not to travel to countries where there is armed conflict.

In a press release, the Ministry said it is important that Ghanaians who want to travel abroad to work prioritise their safety above everything.

“Travellers are also advised to prioritise their safety and well-being when offered jobs in regions with potential risks of conscription and armed conflict. By staying informed, exercising caution and taking proactive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of being conscripted into military service while travelling in conflict areas.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to reassure of its commitment to the travelling Ghanaian public,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The release also adviced Ghanaian travellers against agents who promise to secure citizenship and work permits for them in conflict areas.

It said the consequences are very dire and therefore must such offers must be rejected.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to caution the travelling public to be wary of the activities of middlemen/agents who purport to have the ability to secure citizenship, resident permits and job offers in conflict areas and in countries at war as these journeys are perilous and often have dire consequences.

“In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travellers are strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.