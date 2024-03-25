ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are surprised, worried Akufo-Addo has not yet assented to anti-gay bill – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Headlines We are surprised, worried Akufo-Addo has not yet assented to anti-gay bill – Catholic Bishops Conference
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has indicated that it is worried President Akufo-Addo has not assented to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Parliament early this month passed the bill to criminalise the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities.

Last week, Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo sent a letter to Parliament cautioning the house against transmitting the bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Speaking to the media, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference said the Conference is surprised the President has not assented to the bill.

He said for a bill that has been championed by the people and passed by Parliament, there’s no basis for the President not to sign the bill.

“We’re surprised that at this time the President has not signed it yet. People can go and make their cases anywhere, anytime but as to whether the President should listen to Supreme Court orders of some individuals’ presentations before he assents or not we don’t know if the law provides for that,” Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi.

He continued, “When this law has come from the people and it has been passed by Parliament, I do not find any basis the President will stand on it and say he will not assent to the Bill.”

Although the anti-gay bill has huge support from Ghanaians, there are arguments that the punishment in the bill should be looked at.

There has been a caution from the Ministry of Finance that there will be consequences from the international community if President Akufo-Addo assents the bill into law.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

3 hours ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

3 hours ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

3 hours ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

3 hours ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

3 hours ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

3 hours ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line