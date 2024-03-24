ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans solves water problem for Alajo 3 and 4 Primary School; donates to improve teaching, learning

ASA Savings and Loans Company Ltd has donated to improve teaching and learning at Alajo 3 and 4 Primary School and the KG School.

On Friday, March 22, the Savings and Loans company visited the school to present various items worth GHS15,000.

The items donated include 10 Crompton ceiling fans, 100 customised exercise books, a set of customised football jerseys, four white marker boards, 2 teachers' tables and chairs, as well as, stationery items.

324202471837-ptkwn0y442-fc36fd19-6fd5-4ea4-9e15-83029728424f

In addition, ASA Savings and Loans has connected pipe water to the school to solve an important challenge that has been facing the school for a very long time.

Speaking on the decision to support the school, the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Business Centre at Alajo, Emmanuella Taylor indicated that the donation forms part of her outfit's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She said it delights the Savings and Loans company to extend a helping hand to the school to contribute to effective teaching and learning.

324202471840-0f72ylkxwr-6e215169-0742-47be-b5a6-2d10b83e83da

On her part, Madam Patience Abena Adjei who is the Deputy Head Teacher of the school expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture.

She said the ceiling fans in particular will solve a major ventilation problem that affects teaching and learning during school hours, especially in the afternoon.

She noted that the school will forever be grateful to the company for connecting water to the school.

She also called on other well-to-do Ghanaians and businesses to come to the aid of the school by donating security lights and renovating the school building.

Madam Patience Abena Adjei further assured that all items donated by ASA Savings and Loans will be put to good use to benefit the pupils and all teachers.

324202471855-i41p266ffa-4fdf9a6b-1106-419b-bb82-c29449264727

Adding his voice, PTA Chairman of the School, Mr. Nii Teiko Tagoe appealed to ASA Savings and Loans for additional support to make the ICT lab of the school functional.

“We need more of this but we are grateful to ASA who have come to our aid. We will fall on them in the future because this school lacks so many things. On behalf of the teachers, the head teachers, the parents and everybody in this school we say we are very grateful,” he said.

Friday’s donation is just one of many CSR activities undertaken by ASA Savings and Loans Company Ltd annually.

The company over the years has become known for contributing to societal development through support for market women, needy but brilliant students, as well as children’s homes.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

