22.03.2024 Education

‘Free SHS is a good policy but needs improvement’ — Dr Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Education CommitteeDr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee
22.03.2024 LISTEN

The Free Senior High School policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo led government is a step in the right direction but requires improvements, according to Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee.

Speaking on JoyNews' National Dialogue programme on Thursday, March 21, Dr. Apaak acknowledged that making SHS education free has significantly increased enrollment numbers across the country as it has removed a critical financial barrier for many Ghanaian children.

However, he noted that while enrollment is up, retention of students in the school system remains a challenge. According to the NDC parliamentarian, more needs to be done to ensure students who gain admission are able to complete their SHS education.

"We believe, as the NDC, that the Free SHS in its current form is a good policy, but it is challenged, and we have to look for a way to improve it," Dr. Apaak stated.

He added: "We must not forget that it is one thing to talk about enrollment and also another to talk about retention. Enrollment has indeed gone up because a critical barrier has been removed."

Dr. Apaak attributed the increased enrollment partly to the removal of the cutoff point requirement which previously determined SHS placement based on Junior High School exam scores.

This comes amidst ongoing discussions on the challenges and sustainability of the flagship education programme.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
