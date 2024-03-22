Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, A Purposeful Flag Bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

22.03.2024 LISTEN

The visionary, intelligent and incorruptible Flag Bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), *H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia* is amazingly executing his campaign programs purposefully. The execution of the campaign programs tells the whole world how purposeful and strategic he is. He is not obeying the wind like one honeymoon Presidential Candidate of an opposition party somewhere in Africa.

It is admirable how Dr. Bawumia since his election as a Flag Bearer of the NPP is rolling out his campaign programs and strategies. The ever ready Presidential Candidate has outlined his vision for Ghana to Ghanaians and majority of Ghanaians are convinced that the energetic and intelligent man is the right person to lead Ghana in 2025. That is a mark of a purposeful leader.

It is also exciting how Dr. Bawumia is quickly forming his campaign teams, starting from the national level and zoning down to the polling stations. It tells you that Dr. Bawumia is purposeful and ready to holistically campaign for the general elections and retire former President John Mahama (JM), a man who had it all in politics, wasted his opportunities and yet, wants to lead Ghana again.

Dr. Bawumia means well for Ghana and does not take Ghanaians for granted. After outlining his vision for Ghana, he has quickly formed a manifesto committee to draft a comprehensive policies, programs and projects document that will be made available to Ghanaians after completion. As I indicated, Dr. Bawumia is not obeying the wind and does not play with the minds of Ghanaians like 'Mr. Dead Goat'. Dr. Bawumia knows exactly what he is doing and looking for.

Another important step he has taken is engaging key associations and organizations, selling his vision to them and soliciting their input for a comprehensive policy document or manifesto that will generally be acceptable by Ghanaians and can be implemented without delay and at ease if and when given the nod by Ghanaians to lead the country. Dr. Bawumia's recent engagement with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ghana Bar Association is the beginning of many and it is commendable. They are in love with his vision already and cannot wait to see him execute such vision as a president of Ghana in 2025.

If not a purposeful Flag Bearer (Dr. Bawumia), who else has a well planned campaign strategy? Is it the one term president and serial loser, JM who does not even know whether workers would be better of in his phantom regime?

Dr. Bawumia is purposeful and would very soon, come out with his choice of a running mate who would be acceptable by majority of party faithfuls and Ghanaians. He is not like JM who took almost one year just to repeat his running mate. The same known quantities, another defeat awaits them on 7th December, 2024, In Shaa Allah.

It is appropriate to conclude that, *H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia* , a purposeful Flag Bearer of the NPP is ready to lead Ghana to the promised land with bold solutions.

Alhaji Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

Nalerigu / Gambaga Constituency

North East Region

[email protected]

21/03/24