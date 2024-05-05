ModernGhana logo
05.05.2024 Education

Election 2024: EC to commence replacement of voter ID cards on May 30

05.05.2024 LISTEN

Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will begin the process of replacing voter ID Cards from Thursday, May 30, to Friday, June 14.

During this same timeframe, the transfer of votes and applications for proxy voting will also be accepted.

The activities will take place in EC district offices, selected electoral areas, and public universities.

It's important to note that it is a criminal offence for a guarantor to vouch for more than 10 people, non-Ghanaians, and individuals who are under 18 years of age.

In preparation for the December 2024 polls, the EC had previously disclosed plans to update the voter register.

This update is set to start on May 7 and conclude on May 27, 2024. The goal is to ensure that newly eligible voters, specifically those who have recently turned 18, can be added to the voter register.

Moreover, those who are over 18 years old but have not yet registered for a voter's ID card will be given the chance to do so during this period.

-citinewsroom

