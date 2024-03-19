Telecel Ghana to refund expired data bundles after restoring full internet capacity

Mobile network operator Telecel Ghana has announced plans to refund customers for data bundles that expired without use during the recent internet outage crisis.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 19, Telecel informed subscribers that it has now secured 100% of its internet capacity and services have been fully restored.

The notice, which was shared on Telecel's social media channels, acknowledged the patience and understanding of customers during the period of disruptions to internet services.

"Telecel Ghana is pleased to inform you that we secured 100% of our internet capacity and services are being restored. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. Please be assured that our team has started work on refunds of expired bundles and related issues,” it reads.

The refund commitment comes as a relief to Telecel users who purchased data bundles that went unused over the past days due to intermittent outages linked to a cable fault affecting the region.

On Thursday, March 14, the SEACOM submarine cable connecting Africa, Europe, and Asia experienced a break, causing internet performance issues across several African countries reliant on the link for international connectivity.