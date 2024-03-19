ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Telecel Ghana to refund expired data bundles after restoring full internet capacity

Technology Telecel Ghana to refund expired data bundles after restoring full internet capacity
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mobile network operator Telecel Ghana has announced plans to refund customers for data bundles that expired without use during the recent internet outage crisis.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 19, Telecel informed subscribers that it has now secured 100% of its internet capacity and services have been fully restored.

The notice, which was shared on Telecel's social media channels, acknowledged the patience and understanding of customers during the period of disruptions to internet services.

"Telecel Ghana is pleased to inform you that we secured 100% of our internet capacity and services are being restored. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. Please be assured that our team has started work on refunds of expired bundles and related issues,” it reads.

The refund commitment comes as a relief to Telecel users who purchased data bundles that went unused over the past days due to intermittent outages linked to a cable fault affecting the region.

On Thursday, March 14, the SEACOM submarine cable connecting Africa, Europe, and Asia experienced a break, causing internet performance issues across several African countries reliant on the link for international connectivity.

319202423327-uypcsgfsrm-img1640.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen — Ghana Police ‘One person arrested in connection with murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen’ — G...

1 hour ago

Police arrest one suspect in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen Police arrest one suspect in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu B...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Baffoe Abronye to newly constituted TOR Board Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Baffoe Abronye to newly constituted TOR Board

2 hours ago

Dr. Dr. Adu Sarkodie Ghana will only fully recover from economic crisis when IMF programme is complet...

2 hours ago

Internet outages: We have secured 100 capacity, services restored — Telecel Ghana Internet outages: We have secured 100% capacity, services restored — Telecel Gha...

2 hours ago

My 24-hour economy strategy will be tailored, implemented to suit Ghana's economic context – Mahama assures My 24-hour economy strategy will be tailored, implemented to suit Ghana's econom...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Tema Oil Refinery Board Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Tema Oil Refinery Board

2 hours ago

Bawumia represents Ghana's future, has vision to harness its potential — Miracles Aboagye Bawumia represents Ghana's future, has vision to harness its potential — Miracle...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Independent Presidential Candidate ‘Driving containers for six hours from Tema to Kumasi is old-fashioned’ — Chedda...

2 hours ago

New Force Founder, Nana Kwame BediakoLeft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘Small jokes are allowed’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Cheddar’s decision to dredge sea ...

Just in....
body-container-line