Many of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 hospitals won't be completed before his exit – Mahama

Many of the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s Agenda 111 projects will be left uncompleted by the time he leaves office, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Speaking to some clergymen in Accra, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said the government has bitten more than it can chew with the project, which aims to give every district a modern hospital.

He wondered why the government increased the number from 80 to 111 when, in his view, they lacked the funds and resources to complete every one of them by the end of the president's term.

“This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals".

"I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion".

"One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish", Mr Mahama said.

“And, so, if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed.”

—Classfmonline

