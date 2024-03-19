13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay

The 2022 Africa Cycling mixed relay Champions, Mauritius has maintained their tittle at the 13th Africa Games in the mixed relay event held at Olebu-Ablekuma route.

Mauritius ended the cycling championship with four gold, one silver and five bron0ze medals.

With an average speed of 46.814 kilometers, Mauritius came first in a time of One hour, four minutes and five seconds, whereas South Africa placed second with a time of one hour, four minutes, and 12seconds, with Eritrea picking the third position, with a time of one hour, four minutes 52 second respectively.

The African Games, formally known as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games, is a continental multi-sport event held every four years, organized by the African Union (AU) with the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC).

GNA