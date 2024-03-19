Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay

Headlines 13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 2022 Africa Cycling mixed relay Champions, Mauritius has maintained their tittle at the 13th Africa Games in the mixed relay event held at Olebu-Ablekuma route.

Mauritius ended the cycling championship with four gold, one silver and five bron0ze medals.

With an average speed of 46.814 kilometers, Mauritius came first in a time of One hour, four minutes and five seconds, whereas South Africa placed second with a time of one hour, four minutes, and 12seconds, with Eritrea picking the third position, with a time of one hour, four minutes 52 second respectively.

The African Games, formally known as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games, is a continental multi-sport event held every four years, organized by the African Union (AU) with the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC).

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Many of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 hospitals won't be completed before his exit – Mahama Many of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 hospitals won't be completed before hi...

2 hours ago

Dont bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament Don’t bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu attributes disruptions in fixed mobile data services to force majeure Ursula Owusu attributes disruptions in fixed mobile data services to force majeu...

2 hours ago

Internet disruptions: Govt to licence satellite firms as backup – Ursula Owusu Internet disruptions: Govt to licence satellite firms as backup – Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay 13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay

2 hours ago

Desist from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency tells Parliament Desist from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency tells Parl...

2 hours ago

Ibrahim Murtala accuses Ursula Owusu of plagiarism Ibrahim Murtala accuses Ursula Owusu of plagiarism

2 hours ago

African States must respect constitutional rule – Akufo-Addo African States must respect constitutional rule – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

South Africa pulls out from hockey competition over sub-standard pitch South Africa pulls out from hockey competition over sub-standard pitch

2 hours ago

Strengthen policies to mitigate external risks – IMF MD advises emerging economies Strengthen policies to mitigate external risks – IMF MD advises emerging economi...

Just in....
body-container-line