UPSA Faculty wins’ slot for British Academy - AAU Early Career Researcher Programme for Sub Sahara Africa

13.03.2024 LISTEN

The University of Nottingham in partnership with the Association of African Universities and the British Council, Ghana, with funding support from the British Academy (BA) is holding a writing workshop in Accra, Ghana from 12-14 March 2024. A total of twelve (12) Early Career Researchers (ECRs) from diverse disciplines including management, education, humanities and sciences have been sponsored by the British Academy to participate in the workshop.

Fred Awaah (PhD), (PhD) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra and President of the Awaah Research Foundation is among the 12 sponsored participants for the workshop. Beyond the funded participants, the workshop attracts the ECR alumni group; new ECRs researching on comparative education and management; self-funding ECRs (from various universities and institutions); senior academic mentors and facilitators; and journal editors.

The organisers report that, the three day workshop aims at strengthening the capacity and developing a new cohort of ECRs with skills for quality research writing for publication; the democratisation/decolonisation of knowledge about the dynamics of international publication; develop ECRs in Sub-Saharan Africa and alumni with skills for grant writing; establish sustainable collaborations amongst new ECRs, alumni, African and British institutions; increase understanding of both Global South and Global North editors of how best to support and enhance the visibility of African scholarship and allocate alumni, ECRs and experts writing responsibilities for a special issue of the British Academy Journal and a peer reviewed edited book.

According to the organisers, the workshop will facilitate and strengthen mutual learning and sustainable partnerships among alumni, new ECRs, senior researchers and editors of international journals in the Global South and Global North. Such interaction is intended to strengthen the likelihood of knowledge and work generated by researchers from Sub-Saharan Africa to be recognised, funded, published more widely and cited in international journals where their knowledge and work can contribute to academic debates that shape sustainable futures of development in Africa and globally. This ECR programme was instituted in 2019.