Group raise concerns over low Free SHS enrollment in Volta Region

The Volta Resistance Movement has expressed deep concern over the recently released free Senior High School (SHS) enrollment statistics, which reveal that the Volta Region has the lowest enrollment rates in the country.

This worrying trend has sparked urgent calls from the movement for stakeholders in the region to address the issue and ensure the success of free SHS enrollment for the betterment of the region's children.

In a statement, the Volta Resistance Movement emphasized the region's longstanding reputation for educational excellence and underscored the importance of addressing the disparities in free SHS enrollment. As champions of educational rights and opportunities for Voltarians, the movement called on government officials, educational authorities, community leaders, and parents to come together and examine the underlying factors contributing to the low enrollment rates.

The statement highlighted the transformative potential of education in empowering youth and shaping the future of the region. It urged Voltarians to prioritize the education of their children above partisan politics and unite in support of the free SHS policy. The movement emphasized the need for concerted efforts to increase enrollment and support the educational aspirations of every Voltarian student.

_Read the full statement below_

Statement by the Volta Resistance Movement on Free SHS Enrollment Statistics in the Volta Region

The recent release of free Senior High School (SHS) enrollment statistics by the Ministry of Education has raised significant concerns within the Volta Resistance Movement. It is disheartening to learn that the Volta Region ranks the lowest in terms of enrollment, especially considering the region's long-standing reputation for educational excellence.

Education has always been a cornerstone of development in the Volta Region, with generations of Voltarians benefitting from quality education and achieving remarkable academic success. However, the stark disparity in free SHS enrollment statistics is a cause for alarm and demands urgent attention from all stakeholders in the region.

As members of the Volta Resistance Movement, we call on stakeholders, including government officials, educational authorities, community leaders, and parents, to take a critical look at the underlying factors contributing to the low enrollment rates in the Volta Region. It is imperative that we identify and address the barriers preventing students from accessing and benefiting from the free SHS policy.

We recognize that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and empowering our youth to reach their full potential. Every child in the Volta Region deserves access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background or geographical location. We cannot afford to leave any child behind.

We also urge Voltarians to rise above partisan politics and prioritize the education of our children. The free SHS policy is a transformative initiative that has the potential to shape the future of our region and the nation as a whole. Let us set aside political differences and unite in our commitment to ensuring the success of free SHS enrollment in the Volta Region.

Together, we can work towards a brighter future for our children and future generations. Let us rally together, mobilize resources, and implement targeted interventions to increase enrollment and support the educational aspirations of every Voltarian student.

The Volta Resistance Movement remains steadfast in its dedication to advocating for the rights and interests of Voltarians, particularly in the crucial area of education. We call on all stakeholders to join us in this important endeavor and ensure that no child is left behind in our quest for educational excellence and socio-economic progress in the Volta Region.

Delanyo Agbe

Spokesperson

0531858289

[email protected]