Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Patriotism the backbone of every society – Blakk Rasta

Social News Patriotism the backbone of every society – Blakk Rasta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Blakk Rasta, a Ghanaian reggae artiste and broadcaster, has said patriotism is a critical ingredient needed in every society for progress in every aspect of life.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to inculcate in themselves the spirit of patriotism to make Ghana a better and more attractive country and minimise the rate of migration, especially among the youth.

Blakk Rasta said some people, especially the youth, believed that Ghana was not good enough for them and therefore migrating to other countries for greener pastures.

“Without patriotism, we can build all the factories in the world. Presidents can undertake development projects, but nothing will happen,” the Barrack Obama hitmaker, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He said “Patriotism is the backbone of every society. If you are patriotic, you will not steal from the nation. All the youth are running to the Western countries.

“It is all because they believe that their country is nothing to write home about. There is still hope, with patriotism, some other people will be so interested in running into our country,” he said.

Blakk Rasta, who released a 20-track new music album, titled the 'Salaga Soljah', is on a nationwide tour dubbed; “My dear Ghana tour.”

The tour was intended to whip up the spirit of patriotism among students in Senior High Schools and members of the public on the streets and in market centres across the 16 Regions of Ghana.

“We have to stand firm and make sure Ghana works,” Blakk Rasta, who is also the host of the 'Urban Blend' show on 3FM in Accra, insisted.

Touching on this year's Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Blakk Rasta said he was expecting a peaceful election devoid of the sale of the consciences of electorates, saying, a situation that had caused Ghana to stagger all these years.

He encouraged the electorate to vote for people with sustainable vision for the growth of the country.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality comment Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality co...

1 hour ago

John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late President Atta-Mills did not also die from poisoning? — Koku Anyidoho John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late Pre...

2 hours ago

Investigate John Kumahs death – Alexander Abban tells police Investigate John Kumah’s death – Alexander Abban tells police

2 hours ago

Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for honesty, visionary leadership Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for honesty, visionary leaders...

2 hours ago

Tema Port handles 18 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, Takoradi handles 8million — GPHA Tema Port handles 18 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, Takoradi handles 8million ...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Its senseless to imprison gays – Franklin Cudjoe Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: ‘It’s senseless to imprison gays’ – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina

2 hours ago

AFP - SIA KAMBOU Former Ivorian president Gbagbo agrees to run in 2025 election

2 hours ago

Gunmen raided Kuriga school just before classes were about to start and herded dozens of students into the bush. By Haidar Umar AFP Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping

2 hours ago

AP - Armando Franca Portugal votes in election that could fuel Europe’s drift to the right

Just in....
body-container-line