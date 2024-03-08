Modern Ghana logo
Independence day celebration isn't a fanfare to be rotated across the country; it drains Ghana financially — Atik Mohammed 

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Atik Mohammed, the former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) has described the rotation of venues for Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration as “irrelevant” and a waste of “money.”

Ghana celebrated its 67th independence on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with the event held in Koforidua, Eastern Region. The regional rotation saw the 66th Independence Day held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show on Friday, Atik Mohammed voiced his concerns about the financial burden associated with the rotational approach to Independence Day celebrations.

He argued that the expenses incurred in the process could be better utilized for more critical projects.

"It involves a lot of money which, in my view, I feel is unnecessary," Mohammed stated.

He added, “We can still do the rotation in a manner that is not costly if we focus on the core reason for the celebration."

He urged a focus on the core reason for commemorating Independence Day, emphasizing the need to reflect on the nation's history, progress, and future aspirations.

"The independence celebration needs to remind us of our history, how far we have come, where we are today and where we ought to go, but we spend a lot of time doing a lot of other things that are unnecessary, and these are things that come with cost.

“A day like the Independence Day should be one of the days we remind ourselves to be patriotic and patriotism doesn't just come in having jamborees and fanfares, "Mohammed explained.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

