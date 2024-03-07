13th All Africa Games: Shatta Wale to perform at opening ceremony Friday

07.03.2024 LISTEN

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is set to perform at the 13th All Africa Games opening ceremony, which will be held at the Legon Stadium in Accra on Friday, March 8.

The event, which starts at 3 pm will see the ”Ayoo” hitmaker jumping onto the stage at 8:30 pm to perform.

Shatta Wale, known for his dedication and work ethic, is poised to deliver a magnificent performance. The performance will be broadcast live.

He is expected to perform some of the hit songs including ‘Ayoo’, ‘Dancehall King’, My Level, Taking Over and Freedom

The 13th African Games are scheduled to take place from 8th to 23rd March. This is the second time in history that the games will be decentralized.

The games are scheduled to take place in three cities in Ghana: Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

-citinewsroom