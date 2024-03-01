Akomadan: Tipper truck rams into tricycle killing 7 including 3 children

Seven persons including three children have been confirmed dead as tipper truck ran over tricycle (Aboboyaa) at Akomadan on the Akomadan-Nkoranza feeder road.

Some residents in the area in an interview with this Reporter disclosed that the tipper truck with GT-7494-B crash with the tricycle head-on killing four on the spot.

They added that, three out of four others who sustained severe injuries were also confirmed dead on arrival at a hospital in the area.

The gory accident according to witness occurred on Thursday February 29, 2024.

Another person said to been severely injured is currently on admission at AME Zion Hospital at Akomadan Afrancho.