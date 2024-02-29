Modern Ghana logo
Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko loses elder brother

Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko has lost his elder brother Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko.

Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko passed away on Monday, February 26, after a period of illness according to a statement issued by Boakye Agyarko's aide Francis Oppong Owusu.

"This is to announce the death of Mr. Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko, elder brother of Hon. Boakye Agyarko on Monday, 26th February, 2024 after a period of illness," the statement said.

It added that details of funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

“The family shall announce, in the coming days, the arrangements for the funeral rites,” said the statement.

The aide called on the public to offer prayers to the former minister and his family in this difficult moment.

“The family asks for your prayers in this difficult time," the statement concluded.

