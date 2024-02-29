Swiftly assent to Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill without succumbing to Western manipulation – Journalists against LGBTQ to Akufo-Addo.

A group of journalists calling itself Journalists Against LGBTQI+ Ghana, has described the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament, as a demonstration of a commitment to preserving the traditional values and cultural norms of Ghana.

“This landmark decision demonstrates a commitment to preserving the traditional values and cultural norms of Ghana,” the group said in a statement following the passage of the Bill on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

The group extended its appreciation to the proponents and sponsors of the bill, including Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, Ho West MP, Emmanuel Bedzrah, among others for “their unwavering dedication and courage in the face of external pressures and manipulation.”

Journalists Against LGBTQI+ Ghana urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to follow the example set by Parliament and “swiftly assent to the bill without succumbing to any form of Western manipulation.”

The group believes this legislation is critical in “safeguarding the moral fabric of our society and protecting our cherished values.”

“We stand united in our call for the President to prioritise the interests of Ghana and its people above external influences. Let us work together to uphold our cultural heritage and ensure a future where our values are respected and preserved,” the group added.

— classfmonline