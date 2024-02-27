Roads Safety Authority educates vulcanizers

National Roads Safety Authority over the weekend engaged members of the Vulcanizers Association, Ghana to educate them on roads safety.

The annual Vulcanizers Association, Ghana sensitization programme supported by Sea Horse and Rikpat Lube was aimed at sensitising vulcanizers on Tyre safety, importance of vehicle and road safety measures.

It also seeks to educate members of the Association on the approval of the National Road Safety Regulation, 2022 (L.I. 2468) which will improve the quality of tyre care trade and reduce tyre-related road accidents in Ghana.

The members were taken through several topics such as the application for a permit and the new regulations of the Authority.

In an interview with the Greater Accra Planning Manager of the Authority, Mr Felix Owusu stated that per the Legislative Instrument, no person shall operate in any transport-related services without being registered or belonging to an association.

He added that the person will also go through training before being given a permit to operate. He added that a series of orientation programs are underway to educate the transport operators about the guidelines as well as the processes of acquiring the Roads Safety Operation permit.

Mr Owusu revealed that the authority will embark on an enforcement exercise in 2025 to ensure that the guidelines and the transport operators' laws are enforced adding that in default such persons will face administrative sanctions of about 5000 penalty units.

According to him, the practice permit will be displayed at the shop to show that one has secured the permit to operate and will indicate that the operator is qualified and recognized by the authority.

The National Organizer of the Vulcanizers Association of Ghana, Mr. Robert Ayitey urged the members to adhere to the Authority's directives in order to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

According to him, the association is recognized by the government and therefore the members are guided by laws hence the need to do the right thing and ensure that tyre-related accidents are reduced drastically.

He assured that the association will soon cover the whole 16 regions of Ghana adding that for a member to have the road safety practice permit, he/she will go through training before the issuance of the certificate from TVET or an accredited institution which will indicate that the Authority has recognized its operation.

The National Treasurer of the Association, Mr. David Opoku Frimpong, stated that many road accidents are attributed to vulcanizers which according to him is due to how customers control the vulcanizers by the roadside.

He said the association through its series of orientations has been able to change that negative perception about vulcanizers adding that road safety has also played a vital role in ensuring that the Vulcanizer does the right thing.

He revealed that the association has declared this year as a year of orientation for its members on road safety to reduce tyre-related accidents on the roads.

According to him, the work of the Vulcanizer is critical hence the need for proper regulations and guidelines that will help save lives adding that when a doctor makes a mistake a single soul is lost but when a Vulcanizer makes a mistake many souls are lost.