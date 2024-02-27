Modern Ghana logo
My gov’t has done more in seven years than what NDC did in eight years – Akufo-Addo

27.02.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is far ahead of any other government the country has had when it comes to achievement in the various sectors.

According to him, his government has done the most in the education, health, security, agriculture, roads, tourism, and digitalisation than any other government.

He argues that evidence provided in his government’s Performance Tracker shows that the NPP government in the last seven years has achieved more than what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did for Ghana in the 8 years before they lost power to him.

“I am able to recommend the Performance Tracker in the sure knowledge that the Akufo-Addo Government has done more in education in terms of student enrolment, teacher training and employment, provision of infrastructure, than any government; we have similarly done more in health, agriculture, security, roads, railways, tourism, digitalisation than any other Government.

“Thanks to the Performance Tracker, the President no longer has to go through lists, and I have the confidence to say that every performance indicator used shows we have done more in these seven (7) years than in any of the eight (8) years under the NDC,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “Indeed, Mr Speaker, on coming into office seven years ago, my government took the decision, as we promised, to modernize and formalise the economy through digitalisation.

“In this regard, we have embarked on one of the most far-reaching digitalisation exercises in Africa. Up from the figure of nine hundred thousand (900,000), which we inherited when we came into office in 2017, we have, thus far, enrolled.”

President Akufo-Addo said these when he delivered his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27.

The President assured that his government is committed to doing more in his final year in office.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

