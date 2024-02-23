Modern Ghana logo
‘I can attest to your outstanding leadership, brilliant rigour’ — Ato Forson hails Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

23.02.2024

Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson has heaped praises on outgoing Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu following his formal resignation announcement.

Addressing the house after Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's statement, Dr. Forson commended the veteran lawmaker’s "outstanding leadership, brilliance rigour and attention to detail" during his tenure.

Ato Forson noted that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had risen through the ranks in parliament, serving as "Deputy Majority Whip, Majority Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs."

"Many, including my good self, will attest to his outstanding leadership, brilliance rigour and attention to detail," said Forson.

“His uniquely humane and personable nature have always commanded the respect and admiration of his colleagues,” stressed the Minority Leader.

After a long and distinguished career managing government business in the house, the Suame MP stepped aside to "still the storm" within his New Patriotic Party (NPP) following reports of leadership takeover.

Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin will now succeed Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader effective Friday, February 23.

Members of the reconstituted majority caucus include Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh, and Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu and Alex Tetteh Djonobuah.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

