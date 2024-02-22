I’m personally disappointed in Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for resigning – Joewise

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly called Joewise, has expressed utmost displeasure at the decision by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to resign as Majority Leader.

Proudly fond of the former Majority Leader’s exploits, Osei-Owusu wished that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had stayed on to the end.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu voluntarily resigned from his role with immediate effect, a decision revealed at a crucial meeting of the majority group on Wednesday, February 21.

The meeting, held at the Jubilee House's banquet hall in Accra, was heavily guarded and convened by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The gathering, attended by the majority of the group's members, was called amidst escalating tensions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary group. These tensions arose following reports of plans to replace Kyei Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, fueling internal discord.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, on Thursday, February 22, the MP for Bekwai said, “I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down, he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”

Asked if the outgoing Majority Leader was forced to resign, the First Deputy Speaker shot it down, stressing that he has no basis to make such conclusions.

“I don't have any such information, I have no basis for that conclusion,” he said.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, was appointed as the Chairman of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Manifesto Committee, barely a few hours after his resignation.

The committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

