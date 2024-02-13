Modern Ghana logo
Keep Kumasi clean to celebrate Otumfuo's 150th Anniversary - 2006 National Best Taxi Drivers Award winner

In an effort to ensure that guests attending the 150th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II feel welcomed and comfortable, Mr. Julius Caesar Amoah, Vice Chairman of the Kumasi Sofoline Super Branch of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged the residents of Kumasi to maintain cleanliness in the city to enhance the event.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Amoah, who also won the National Best Taxi Drivers' Award in 2006, emphasized the significance of the Asantehene's anniversary, which is expected to attract both local dignitaries and international visitors.

Mr. Amoah, who served as a Tourist Ambassador for two consecutive years following his prestigious award, urged taxi drivers to take the lead in educating passengers about the importance of keeping the city clean and refraining from littering.

He advised traders to seize the opportunity presented by the Asantehene's anniversary to maintain cleanliness in market areas, emphasizing the link between a clean environment, good health, and positive social behavior.

Mr. Amoah urged drivers to maintain professionalism by dressing appropriately and neatly as they pick up passengers to boost tourist visits in the region.

