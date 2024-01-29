Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa advocates for equitable cocoa benefits in Wassa Amenfi West

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
Regional News Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa

Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP parliamentary candidate for 2024 general elections on Friday, 26th January 2024, embarked on a community engagement tour in Oda Ahenkro, Oda Anhwiam and Asankran Moseaso.

During this tour, he made significant statements regarding his commitment to the development of Amenfi West. He noted that he would be willing to sacrifice his life for the constituency's progress, likening himself to a modern-day Moses.

During the tour, Hon Kwasi Afrifa highlighted the lack of benefits that Amenfi West has faced despite having two cocoa districts-Asankrangwa and Samreboi. He questioned why the constituency has not seen any improvements in infrastructure, such as cocoa roads, cocoa clinics, cocoa hospital projects and other benefits that it rightfully deserves. He also raised concerns about the limited access to the cocoa scholarship program for students in Wassa Amenfi West.

Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa expressed his confidence in his ability to bring about positive change in the Wassa Amenfi West constituency. He emphasized his passion, knowledge, and reputation as assets that can be utilized to improve the situation. He urged the constituents to give him a chance for just one term to showcase his capabilities.

He stressed the importance of investing in the children of Amenfi West, referring to them as their social security. He believes that they should have opportunities to travel abroad, receive quality education, and excel in sporting activities both in Ghana and internationally.

Drawing inspiration from Dr. Adutwum, who managed to produce 800 engineers in his district within eight years as an MP, Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa believes that networking and making one's voice heard are crucial in achieving such milestones.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Work begins on Lambussie-Nandom road Work begins on Lambussie-Nandom road

2 hours ago

Be calm, NPP leadership will resolve Yendi parliamentary row – Hajia Abibata tells supporters Be calm, NPP leadership will resolve Yendi parliamentary row – Hajia Abibata tel...

2 hours ago

NPP must espouse tradition, vision for victory in 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo NPP must espouse tradition, vision for victory in 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo 

2 hours ago

NPP has deepened relationship with Zongo communities - Alhaji Futa NPP has deepened relationship with Zongo communities - Alhaji Futa 

2 hours ago

Okere DCE wins parliamentary primariesto replace Dan Botwe Okere DCE wins parliamentary primaries to replace Dan Botwe

2 hours ago

ECOWAS reacts to Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigers decision to exit ECOWAS reacts to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s decision to exit

2 hours ago

Pharaohs of Egypt without king Mo Salah fall to DR Congo Pharaohs of Egypt without ‘king’ Mo Salah fall to DR Congo

2 hours ago

Paul Alale Agobiri having a handshake with Lawyer Mohammed Tahiru Nambe Teacher floors Lawyer by one vote to become Bawku central NPP parliamentary cand...

3 hours ago

AFP - FRANCK FIFE 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 16 - DRC and Guinea win

6 hours ago

Walewale MP to challenge NPP Parliamentary Primary results Walewale MP to challenge NPP Parliamentary Primary results

Just in....
body-container-line