Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa advocates for equitable cocoa benefits in Wassa Amenfi West

Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP parliamentary candidate for 2024 general elections on Friday, 26th January 2024, embarked on a community engagement tour in Oda Ahenkro, Oda Anhwiam and Asankran Moseaso.

During this tour, he made significant statements regarding his commitment to the development of Amenfi West. He noted that he would be willing to sacrifice his life for the constituency's progress, likening himself to a modern-day Moses.

During the tour, Hon Kwasi Afrifa highlighted the lack of benefits that Amenfi West has faced despite having two cocoa districts-Asankrangwa and Samreboi. He questioned why the constituency has not seen any improvements in infrastructure, such as cocoa roads, cocoa clinics, cocoa hospital projects and other benefits that it rightfully deserves. He also raised concerns about the limited access to the cocoa scholarship program for students in Wassa Amenfi West.

Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa expressed his confidence in his ability to bring about positive change in the Wassa Amenfi West constituency. He emphasized his passion, knowledge, and reputation as assets that can be utilized to improve the situation. He urged the constituents to give him a chance for just one term to showcase his capabilities.

He stressed the importance of investing in the children of Amenfi West, referring to them as their social security. He believes that they should have opportunities to travel abroad, receive quality education, and excel in sporting activities both in Ghana and internationally.

Drawing inspiration from Dr. Adutwum, who managed to produce 800 engineers in his district within eight years as an MP, Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa believes that networking and making one's voice heard are crucial in achieving such milestones.