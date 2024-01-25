Blackout 'scary' Mavis Hawa Koomson; stay away 'evil-minded' people around her; they're serious threat to your lives – GJA charges media houses

25.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Journalists Association (GFA), led by President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has admonished the media houses in the country to totally blackout Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

According to the leadership of GJA, the decision has been taken because the people around the Member of Parliament pose a serious threat to the lives of journalists in the country.

“All media houses must give total media blackout to Mavis Hawa Koomson and stay away from her as MP, Minister of State or any other public capacity and position she may hold. This is because we believe there are thugs, unreasonable and evil-minded people around the MP who pose serious threat to the lives of journalists and other media practitioners. I must emphasise that we have nothing against the person of the MP but we are scared of people around her,” GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said at a press conference on Thursday, January 25.

The decision to blackout Hawa Koomson in the media follows an incident in Awutu-Senya East in the Central Region where a Journalist, David Kobenna was assaulted by thugs in branded t-shirts of the MP who mistook the victim another person they alleged had insulted the MP, who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Unhappy about the lack of action from the NPP in the assault, the GJA says its call for a total media blackout on Mavis Hawa Koomson is with immediate effect and until further notice.

“We may reconsider it when we see evidence of action by the NPP and the Ghana Police Service to identify, arrest, and prosecute the thugs. We are following this case with keen interest and we shall periodically review it and update the general public on same.

“Colleagues, we urge all media houses to rally behind our call and ensure that it has a biting effect. This call is in our collective interest. Let’s bear in mind that there are dangerous people around Mavis Hawa Koomson; they can kill you! Whether you are in the studio, home, church, mosque, or public gathering, they can come for your life. That is because they are unreasonable. Just stay away from her and be safe,” Albert Kwabena Dwumfour stressed at the press conference.