I didn't attack Cape Coast journalist; GJA should reconsider blacklisting me — Hawa Koomson

Headlines President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Mavis Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East MP
2 HOURS AGO
President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor[left] and Mavis Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East MP

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson is not happy with the Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) decision to blacklist her over an alleged attack on a journalist in Cape Coast.

In a press statement released on Friday, January 26, Hawa Koomson, who is also the MP for Awutu Senya East, denied any involvement in the reported incident and called on the GJA to reconsider its decision.

"While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations leveled against her and her associates," a portion of the statement read.

She acknowledged the important role of the media in Ghana's democracy and insisted there is no evidence to implicate her in the assault on David Kobina, a show host with Cape FM.

The Minister has urged the GJA leadership to trust the police investigation aimed at apprehending the actual perpetrators before rushing to blacklist her.

"The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident," added the statement.

As part of efforts to address any misunderstanding, the lawmaker said her office will initiate dialogue with the GJA in the coming days to chart a constructive path forward.

Read full statement below:
26/01/2024
Press Release – Urgent Announcement**
The Office of the Honourable Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency expresses deep concern regarding the recent decision by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to blacklist any activities involving the Honourable Minister due to an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants' vetting in Cape Coast.

While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations leveled against her and her associates.

Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty.

The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident.

The Minister calls for trust in the Ghana Police Service's ongoing investigation to apprehend the alleged attacker.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Office of the Honourable Minister will initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and chart a way forward, fostering a constructive relationship between the Ministry and the media. End!

Kabore, Awudu Moro
Press Secretary to Hon. MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished



Just in....
