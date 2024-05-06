Kan-Dapaah urges civil servants to prioritize national security, resist partisan influences

The Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, emphasized the critical need for civil servants to uphold loyalty to the State and resist partisan influences that could jeopardize national security interests.

He highlighted the serious repercussions of actions such as leaking sensitive documents and colluding with internal or external entities for partisan agendas. Such behaviors, he warned, not only endanger the State but also undermine public confidence in its security apparatus.

Drawing on lessons from neighboring West African countries, Hon. Kan-Dapaah underscored the pivotal role of an effective Civil Service in addressing human security challenges and countering radicalization drivers. He stressed the responsibility of Civil Service personnel in maintaining peace and stability in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2024 Civil Service Week celebration and 2023 awards ceremony, themed "Combating Threats to National Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service," Hon. Kan-Dapaah urged civil servants to actively engage in security matters and familiarize themselves with the National Security Strategy.

He emphasized the importance of aligning Civil Service practices with the strategy to gauge performance accurately. Additionally, he underscored the individual responsibilities of civil servants in upholding peace, security, and stability.

"To avoid all forms of corruption, civil servants must consistently prioritize loyalty to the State and resist partisan influences that could lead them to act against the national security interests. Acts such as leaking sensitive documents and collaborating with internal or external entities for partisan agendas not only pose a threat to the State but also diminish public confidence in its ability to address security threats," he stated.

Hon. Kan-Dapaah further emphasized that an efficient Civil Service system plays a crucial role in addressing human security challenges by safeguarding public funds and ensuring efficient implementation of projects to bridge development gaps, thereby reducing the drivers of radicalization.

The theme of the celebration, "Combating Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service," underscores the significant contributions of the Civil Service to peace and security at both national and regional levels.

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, reiterated the importance of the Awards Ceremony in acknowledging the achievements of civil servants. He commended the awardees for their dedication and urged them to continue serving the country with excellence.