Hawa Koomson threatens legal action against GJA President for alleged false accusation

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is challenging the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to present evidence proving her involvement in the assault on Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina during her vetting in Cape Coast.

The MP described the announcement of a total media blackout on her by the Ghana Journalist Association as unfortunate and not representing the facts on the ground.

She is threatening court action against the President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, and the Association, urging them to retract the statement of the media blackout or provide evidence proving that she indeed assaulted the journalist.

“I had planned to respond to the GJA declaration, but my election activities didn’t allow me. Now that I am done with the interview, I can respond. I was in Cape Coast for vetting, and I even spoke to the media after my vetting, but no one approached me about the issue. I was quite surprised when I heard about the assault in the media space.”

“I don’t think the GJA has conducted a thorough investigation into the matter before issuing the blacklist against me. The GJA President promised to send me the footage of the incident, but until now, I have not heard from him. I am challenging him to provide evidence of the assault proving that I was behind it or to apologize to me. If not, we will meet in court,” Mavis Hawa Koomson told Citi News.

