C/R: Spiritual IGP caught pants down attempting to sleep with married woman at Awutu Breku

A pastor at Awutu Breku in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region has been assaulted by some residents after he was caught attempting to have sexual intercourse with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

The preacher has been identified as Prophet KBY Nsonyameye aka Spiritual IGP. He is the leader of Graceland Chapel International otherwise known as Fire Grounds.

According to reports, he has been accused of sleeping withn married women in his church on multiple occasions in the past.

Just last year, he was picked up by Police for allegedly defiling a minor during what he described as a spiritual cleansing exercise for the victim at his church premises.

But in the latest incident which has landed him into trouble in the hands of residents of Awutu Breku, the pastor was caught naked with a married woman in her bedroom.

Some family members of the woman caught him after laying ambush as part of a plan to expose him.

He is said to have told the woman that the difficulties in her marriage were being caused by evil spirits and needed a spiritual cleansing.

As a result, he needed to have sex with the woman to exorcise the bad spirits.

The family of the woman after catching the pastor naked subjected him to beatings as he was slapped several times in the woman’s room.

He was subsequently dragged outside in boxer shorts where the beatings continued before he was allowed to leave and warned never to return.

Sources have reported that the pastor is currently at an herbal Doctor’s camp where he is receiving treatment.

It is understood that the case has been reported to the Awutu Breku Police for an investigation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

