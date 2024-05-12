ModernGhana logo
Limited voter registration: Three injured in NDC, NPP clash at Adugyama

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as clashes between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members left three persons injured during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday.

The injured, all NDC members were treated and discharged at the Mankranso Government Hospital after they were rushed to the facility following the incident.

Tensions escalated when NDC party agents prevented the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate from registering some individuals at the centre.

According to the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano South East, Frederick Acheampong these individuals, including children residing with him in Kumasi and other relatives, were eligible to register in the Constituency.

Agents of the NDC present at the Centre insisted the people were not from the area and would not be allowed to register.

He said after several engagements with the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate and the Electoral Commission Officer, the children he brought were still prevented from accessing the centre to go through the process.

After calm had returned to the centre, a group of armed men wielding sticks, machetes and other offensive weapons stormed the area, vandalising properties and hitting people in the full glare of police Officers.

Frederick Acheampong denied allegations he orchestrated the violence and called on police to beef up security at the centre to avert future clashes.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, Yakubu Mohammad also denied involvement in the violence and warned his party will not be intimidated.

He also called on the police to beef up security in the area.

-citinewsroom

