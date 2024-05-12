ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD

Headlines Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has described the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) request for serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits as unnecessary.

The NDC had previously asked the EC to disclose the serial numbers of the BVR kits being used in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise across the country.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, May 9, the Electoral Commission (EC) argued that sharing the serial numbers with external entities could potentially compromise the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV on Saturday, Dr Osae-Kwapong affirmed his stance, emphasising that the NDC should trust the processes in place to ensure the integrity of the voter’s register.

Responding to if the NDC’s call was not necessary, he said “Yes, in the sense that if really it is the numbers and the integrity of the register then the processes that have been built into it I hope gives them enough assurance that even if you don’t have access to these serial numbers these processes in place would allow you to say we can still accept the integrity of the voter’s register that is produced at the end of the day.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

33 minutes ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

33 minutes ago

Dollarise Ghanas economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

33 minutes ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

33 minutes ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

1 hour ago

Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, former Krachi East MCE buried Krachi East MCE laid to rest at Dambai

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Three injured in NDC, NPP clash at Adugyama Limited voter registration: Three injured in NDC, NPP clash at Adugyama

2 hours ago

Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Trust us to deliver on our mandate – EC tells NDC Election 2024: Trust us to deliver on our mandate – EC tells NDC

2 hours ago

Monetary policy rate: BoGs explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvincing -Togbe Afede Monetary policy rate: BoG’s explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvin...

Just in....
body-container-line