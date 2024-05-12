Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD

Dr John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has described the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) request for serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits as unnecessary.

The NDC had previously asked the EC to disclose the serial numbers of the BVR kits being used in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise across the country.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, May 9, the Electoral Commission (EC) argued that sharing the serial numbers with external entities could potentially compromise the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV on Saturday, Dr Osae-Kwapong affirmed his stance, emphasising that the NDC should trust the processes in place to ensure the integrity of the voter’s register.

Responding to if the NDC’s call was not necessary, he said “Yes, in the sense that if really it is the numbers and the integrity of the register then the processes that have been built into it I hope gives them enough assurance that even if you don’t have access to these serial numbers these processes in place would allow you to say we can still accept the integrity of the voter’s register that is produced at the end of the day.”

-citinewsroom