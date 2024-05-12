ModernGhana logo


UWR: Minister inspects waste treatment plant in Wa Municipal 

By Alhassan Tajudeen II Contributor
Regional News UWR: Minister inspects waste treatment plant in Wa Municipal
1 HOUR AGO

Hon. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, undertook an inspection of the construction of the waste treatment plant situated in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Accompanied by key stakeholders including the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the 2024 NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hajia Humu Awudu, REGSEC members, and other esteemed dignitaries, the Minister's visit aimed to assess the status of the project ahead of its imminent commissioning by the Vice President in the coming days.

During the inspection, the Minister and his delegation toured the facility, receiving assurances from the contractor regarding the commissioning of the project as expected.

The collaborative effort between the Jospong Group of Companies and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources underscores a national commitment to constructing integrated recycling compost plants across all 16 regions in the country.

The significance of the project cannot be overstated, particularly in light of the daily generation of over 500 tonnes of solid waste in the Upper West Region.

Upon completion, this waste will be recycled into compost and other valuable plastic products, marking a significant step towards sustainable waste management practices in the region.

Moreover, the establishment of the waste treatment plant holds promise for employment generation, with projections indicating the creation of 75 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs for youth in the region.

This not only addresses environmental concerns but also contributes to socio-economic empowerment within the community.

