ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Monetary policy rate: BoG’s explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvincing -Togbe Afede

Headlines Monetary policy rate: BoGs explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvincing -Togbe Afede
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, has criticised the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over its recently maintained high monetary policy rate.

In a piece dated April 11, 2024, Togbe Afede XIV, described as unconvincing the BoG’s mopping up excess liquidity explanation for its high monetary policy rate.

According to him, supply-side rather than demand-side factors are at the root of Ghana’s inability to achieve sustained low inflation.

“BOG's “mopping up excess liquidity” explanation for its high monetary policy rate is not convincing. “Excess liquidity” presumes a certain optimal liquidity that has still not been defined. Secondly, supply-side rather than demand-side factors are at the root of our inability to achieve sustained low inflation. Thirdly, it is difficult to persuade people to save when they are struggling to make ends meet.”

Togbe Afede XIV asked why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) insisted on these high interest rates that have not worked for Ghana.

“It is surprising therefore, that the IMF insists on these high interest rates that have not worked for us, the reason why we are engaging them for the seventeenth (17th) time!,” he pointed out.

On March 25, 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana decided to maintain the policy rate at 29%, citing persisting upside risks to inflation.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

33 minutes ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

33 minutes ago

Dollarise Ghanas economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

33 minutes ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

33 minutes ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

1 hour ago

Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, former Krachi East MCE buried Krachi East MCE laid to rest at Dambai

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Three injured in NDC, NPP clash at Adugyama Limited voter registration: Three injured in NDC, NPP clash at Adugyama

2 hours ago

Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD Demand for serial numbers of BVR kits is unnecessary – CDD

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Trust us to deliver on our mandate – EC tells NDC Election 2024: Trust us to deliver on our mandate – EC tells NDC

2 hours ago

Monetary policy rate: BoGs explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvincing -Togbe Afede Monetary policy rate: BoG’s explanation for mopping up excess liquidity unconvin...

Just in....
body-container-line