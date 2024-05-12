Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe

Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has hailed the Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan as the most pragmatic Electoral Commissioner (EC) Ghana has ever seen.

During an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe praised Mr Gyan’s practical approach to managing the country’s electoral processes.

Mr Cudjoe attributed the successful conduct of several elections under Afari Gyan’s leadership to his ability to navigate the complexities of Ghana’s political environment effectively unlike what was currently being experienced under the present commissioner, Jean Mensa.

Although Mr Cudjoe said Mr Gyan had his own challenges, he stressed that he was very pragmatic.

“…By far he’s [Afari Gyan] been the most pragmatic of all the ECs [Chairs] that we have had.”

He further indicated that “…I am so pained that just pragmatic simple stuff that she [Jean Mensa] could have pumped some sense into the other commissioners and then get a befitting EC whose public confidence would have been probably 70 or 80 by now. She failed abysmally.”

-citinewsroom